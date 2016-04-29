Norwegian farmed salmon price seen up to 60 crowns per kilo next week -sources

OSLO, April 29 (Reuters) - The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to rise two crowns to about 60 crowns per kilo for deliveries in Oslo next week, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

“Prices are above 60 crowns per kilo compared to 58 crowns per kilo this week”, one producer who declined to be named said.

One exporter, also he unnamed, confirmed a price at 60 crowns per kilo in average in Oslo.

Both the producer and exporter said less production was the main reason for the price rise.

Prices reached record levels of 66-68 crowns per kilo last month.

Production costs have risen sharply in recent years to levels around 30 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world’s top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)