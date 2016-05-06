Norwegian farmed salmon price seen up to 63-65 crowns per kilo: sources

OSLO, May 6 (Reuters) - The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to rise another three to five crowns next week to about 63-65 crowns ($7.72-7.97) per kilo for deliveries in Oslo, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

“On average I estimate 65 crowns per kilo. There’s too little supply and (the rise in prices is) not purely based on demand in the market,” said one producer, who declined to be named.

One exporter, who also requested anonymity, expected prices to rise three to four crowns to 63-64 crowns per kilo. He also said there was a shortage of fish in the market.

Prices reached record levels of 66-68 crowns per kilo in March before dipping.

One of the main reasons for the high prices is a drop in global supply. Salmon farmer Norway Royal Salmon estimated in its quarterly report on Wednesday that global supply would fall five to eight percent in 2016.

The biggest supply decline was expected in Chile while Norway’s supply was estimated to fall by three to five percent.

Both countries are trying to beat diseases, partly by slaughtering fish earlier than planned. Chile is particularly hard hit.

Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world’s top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. ($1 = 8.1600 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Alister Doyle)