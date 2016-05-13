Norwegian farmed salmon price seen rising to NOK 70-75 per kilo

OSLO, May 13 (Reuters) - The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to rise by another five to ten crowns next week to a record level of 70-75 crowns per kilo for deliveries in Oslo, industry and market sources told Reuters on Friday.

“We are breaking a new barrier, prices are between 70-75 crowns per kilo,” purchasing manager John Hodnefjell at exporter Coast Seafood told Reuters.

“We are heading into a week with two days of holiday (in Norway), so there is less volume. I hope we will se a gradual adjustment downward,” Hodnefjell added.

In the current week, the average price was around 65 crowns per kilo.

Another exporter, who declined to be named, confirmed the increase.

“Prices started at 75 crowns per kilo at noon, now it’s down to 70 crowns. I suppose 70 crowns per kilo will be the average for next week,” the exporter said.

A producer of salmon said prices for 3-6 kilo fish were expected at 74 crowns per kilo for deliveries in Oslo.

“There is a holiday on Monday and Tuesday. We expect prices to drop back again to the current week’s level the following week. Customers are starting to hesitate at these levels, they fear it will be too expensive,” the producer said.

The previous price record was set in March this year with levels around 66-68 crowns per kilo.

A key underlying reason for the high price is a drop in global supply, estimated down 5-9 percent in 2016 by the big Norwegian salmon producers.

Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world’s top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)