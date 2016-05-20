FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norwegian farmed salmon price seen sharply lower next week
May 20, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

Norwegian farmed salmon price seen sharply lower next week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, May 20 (Reuters) - The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to drop sharply next week after hitting record highs of around 70 crowns in the current week, industry and market sources told Reuters on Friday.

Price predictions for the varied from 55 to 63 crowns per kilo for deliveries in Oslo next week.

“We pushed prices up to 70 crowns and then the market stopped buying while we were packing more fish. We expect prices down 15 crowns to about 55 crowns per kilo in Oslo,” said an exporter who declined to be named.

A salmon producer confirmed a big drop was taking place, but added he still expected prices to remain above 60.

“What we hear is that prices are around 60-63 crowns, and closer to 63 crowns than 60,” the producer said. “We all know that 70 crowns per kilo is not sustainable.”

Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world’s top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

