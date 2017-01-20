Norway salmon price dips to NOK 71-72 crowns for next week -sources

OSLO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is set to fall by 1-2 crowns next week to around 71-72 crowns per kilo, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

In the current week, prices for deliveries in Oslo came out somewhat better than had been initially expected last Friday.

The sources said prises this week were around 73-74 crowns while expectations had been for a drop to 70-72 crowns.

"Prices are down two crowns to around 72 crowns on average for next week. Bad weather and cancellations kept prices higher than expected this week," said one exporter who declined to be named.

A salmon producer confirmed a slight downward pressure was taking place.

"The market is complaining about too high prices. It's limits on volumes that keep prices at the current (high) levels. I assume prices were around 73 crowns this week, while next week we expect a drop to 71-72 crowns," the producer said.

Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30-31 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Companies and analysts have predicted that salmon supply from Norway and globally will increase by around three percent in 2017 after a drop of 6-7 percent in 2016 due to declining production in Norway as well as in Chile, the world's second largest producer. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)