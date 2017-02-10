OSLO Feb 10 The average price of Norwegian
farmed salmon is seen falling to a level around 62-63 crowns per
kilo for deliveries in Oslo next week from 65 crowns in the
current week, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.
In the current week prices have been somewhat higher than
the initial expectations of 62-63 crowns per kilo. Final prices
for the current week will be settled on Tuesday next week.
"Prices are slightly down to 63 crowns in Oslo compared to
65 crowns this week," said a producer who declined to be named.
An exporter confirmed there was a small drop in prices.
"It's around 62-63 crowns in Oslo, compared to 65 crowns
this week," the exporter said.
Both sources said the market was difficult because of the
relatively high price level, which has been the case the recent
weeks.
"The market is very quiet and hesitant, it seems demand is
dropping," the exporter said.
Since early January, prices have fallen from around 80
crowns per kilo.
Earnings margins remain high by historical standards,
despite a sharp rise in production costs in Norway in recent
years to around 30-31 crowns per kilo on average.
Several large producers are due to report fourth-quarter
earnings in the coming week.
Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading
producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar,
Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal
Salmon.
Companies and analysts have predicted that salmon supply
from Norway and globally will increase by around three percent
in 2017 after a drop of 6-7 percent in 2016 due to declining
production in Norway as well as in Chile, the world's second
largest producer.
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)