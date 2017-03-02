FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 2, 2017 / 12:35 PM / 6 months ago

Norway to speed up approvals of new fish farming methods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 2 (Reuters) -

** Norway's Fisheries Directorate says plans to implement faster approval process for new fish farming concepts

** So far it has received 49 applications for new concepts that can boost Norwegian salmon production

** In addition, the Directorate expects to receive several more applications

** The country's salmon output has been near flat since 2012 while prices have risen sharply

** To speeds up approvals, more staff will be assigned

** Also promises faster rejections of applications that do not meet one or more criteria

** Will spend less time in meetings with applicants and instead sharpen documentation requirements

** Norway's Fisheries Directorate has so far given conditional support to two experimental fish farm designs, while three concepts were rejected (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

