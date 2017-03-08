FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway introduces new salmon farm regulation to combat sea lice
March 8, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 5 months ago

Norway introduces new salmon farm regulation to combat sea lice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 8 (Reuters) -

** Norway's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries on Thursday announced new regulations on how to control sea lice in salmon farms during the critical six-week spring season

** A maximum prevalence of 0.2 female lice per fish has been set, and fish farmers must check a sample from all cages, it said

** There will no longer be a mandatory joint campaign in spring to remove lice

** The new regulations are aimed at reducing the contagion from farmed fish to wild salmon, as well as limiting the further build-up of drug-resistant sea lice

** Full statement from the ministry in Norwegian: bit.ly/2n5nrsm

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen

