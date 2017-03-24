OSLO, March 24 The average price of Norwegian
farmed salmon is expected to fall by 1-2 crowns to 61-62 crowns
per kilo for deliveries in Oslo next week, sources in the fish
farming industry told Reuters on Friday.
This week prices have ranged from 62 to 63 crowns, in line
with expectations.
"Prices are down 1 crown to 61-62 crowns next week," said a
salmon producer who declined to be named. "We expect volumes to
rise as Easter approaches."
The upcoming Easter holiday, set for mid-April, is normally
associated with a seasonal upswing in demand for salmon as well
as an increase in prices.
A fish exporter confirmed week-ahead prices were dropping.
"Prices have not yet been confirmed but there is a decline.
We believe prices will end at 61-62 crowns in Oslo next week
compared to 63 this week," the exporter said.
"The market is quiet. We expected more demand before Easter.
More fish is slaughtered and prices are dropping," he added.
Salmon prices have fallen from around 80 crowns per kilo in
early January but industry earnings margins are still high by
historical standards, despite a sharp rise in production costs
in Norway in recent years to around 32-33 crowns per kilo.
Supply constraints are expected to support prices in the
first half of 2017 before an expected increase in volumes later
in the year, fish farmers including Marine Harvest, Leroey
Seafood and Salmar recently said.
Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading
producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar,
Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal
Salmon.
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)