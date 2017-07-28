Norway salmon price seen dropping to NOK 55-56/kg next week -industry sources

OSLO, July 28 (Reuters) - The price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to drop further next week to 55-56 crowns per kilo for deliveries in Oslo, down from slightly below 60 crowns in the current week as production rises, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

"We are at around 55-56 crowns per kilo, it's down 3-4 crowns," one producer told Reuters, who declined to be named.

An exporter confirmed the drop.

"Main sizes are sold for 54-55 crowns per kilo from production sites, then you can add 1.5 crowns for deliveries in Oslo," one exporter, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters.

The exporter said there was a lack of salmon bigger than 6 kilos. Prices for such fish were still above 60 crowns per kilo while 3-4 kilo fish were pushed down to 52-53 crowns.

Both the exporter and the producer said rising production was pushing prices down. "Production conditions are good and it's quiet in Southern Europe due to holidays," the producer said.

Statistics from the industry lobby group on Friday showed biomass in the sea was up seven percent in June compared to June last year.

Salmon prices peaked at around 80 crowns per kilo in early January before dropping to a 2017 low around 50 crowns in March.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, and the share price of listed farming companies depends heavily on changes in the price of fish.

Production costs are at around 32-33 crowns per kilo.

Supply constraints supported prices in the first half of 2017, ahead of an expected increase in volumes later in the year.

Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Alister Doyle)