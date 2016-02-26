Price of Norwegian farmed salmon rising further -sources

OSLO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon will continue to rise next week and could get close to the all-time highs seen at the start of the year, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

“The prices are up two to three crowns to around 64 crowns per kilo on average. We are approaching a price ceiling,” one salmon producer who declined to be named said.

A fish exporter estimated prices would rise somewhat less, by about one crown per kilo.

“It’s an increase. About 1 crown. That’s on average for all sizes. Salmon weighing three to six kilos are between 61-62 crowns. It’s a bit lower for the smallest ones,” he said.

“It’s low production that is driving prices up,” the exporter added.

Salmon prices, measured in Norwegian crowns, hit a record of around 65 crowns per kilo in early January, driven by high demand, limited output and weakness in the Norwegian currency.

Production costs are estimated at around 29 crowns per kilo on average, according to the Norwegian Seafood Council.

Norway is the world’s top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. (Reporting by Henrik Stolen, editing by Terje Solsvik)