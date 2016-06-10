Norwegian farmed salmon price seen rising to NOK 71-75 next week

OSLO, June 10 (Reuters) - The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to rise next week to 71-75 crowns, around record levels set last month and buoyed by declining production and high demand, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

Prices averaged around 69 crowns per kilo this week.

“Prices are rising five crowns to 74-75 crowns per kilo for deliveries in Oslo. There’s too little fish,” said a producer who declined to be named. The price would be in line with record levels in the middle of May.

An exporter, also speaking on condition of anonymity, saw a somewhat smaller rise. “On average we expect 71 crowns per kilo in Oslo, we pushed prices up to 75 but it’s easing somewhat,” the exporter said.

Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world’s top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply of salmon will fall by 5-9 percent in 2016 due to declining production in Norway (down 3-5 percent) as well as in Chile (down about 25 percent), the world’s second largest producer. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Alister Doyle)