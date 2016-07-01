Norway salmon price seen jumping to NOK 73-74 next week

OSLO, July 1 (Reuters) - The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to rise to 73-74 crowns per kilo next week from around 66-69 crowns per kilo in the current week, an industry source told Reuters on Friday.

"Prices have risen to around 73-74 crowns per kilo for mid-sized salmon delivered in Oslo next week. The market is extremely tight and there's a severe shortage of fish right now," an exporter who declined to be named told Reuters.

"And it doesn't look like it's going to change in the coming month. I don't think we will see larger volumes of fish in the market until mid-August," the exporter added.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply of salmon will fall by 5-9 percent in 2016 due to declining production in Norway (down 3-5 percent) as well as in Chile (down about 25 percent), the world's second largest producer. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)