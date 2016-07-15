FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Norway salmon prices seen dropping sharply next week
July 15, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

Norway salmon prices seen dropping sharply next week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, July 15 (Reuters) - The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to fall to around 70 crowns per kilo for mid-sized fish next week from the record high levels of 82-83 crowns per kilo this week, an industry source told Reuters on Friday.

"There is a wait-and-see attitude for next week right now and there is still some unsold fish from this week. The price is around 65 crowns for the smallest fish, around 70 crowns for mid-sized fish and up to 75 crowns for fish above six kilos, a producer told Reuters on Friday.

"There has been a significant fall in prices this week because of slightly higher volumes as well as a fall in demand due to high prices ... For demand, it is positive that the prices are coming somewhat down," he added.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply of salmon will fall by 5-9 percent in 2016 due to declining production in Norway (down 3-5 percent) as well as in Chile (down about 25 percent), the world's second largest producer. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
