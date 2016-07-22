Norway salmon prices seen dropping again sharply next week

OSLO, July 22 (Reuters) - The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to drop another 8-10 crowns next week to around 58-60 crowns per kilo, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

"It's down about 10 crowns, so I suppose the average price will be at 58 crowns per kilo in Oslo (next week)," an exporter told Reuters.

Two weeks ago, prices jumped to record-high levels of above 80 crowns per kilo, due to lower production in July, the peak holiday season in Norway, at a time of high demand in Europe.

"This (58-60 crowns) is more normal and these are still very good prices. The customers disappear at 80 crowns," the exporter said.

One producer also said prices would come down sharply.

"Prices are around 60 crowns on the main sizes of fish, the ones that weigh 3-6 kilos," the producer said.

"More fish supply is coming and when prices are so high, you only need a small increase in production before prices start dropping," he said.

The producer expected more production in the coming weeks when the rest of Europe, the main market for salmon, is going on holiday, so he did not rule out a further drop in prices.

Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply of salmon will fall by 5-9 percent in 2016 due to declining production in Norway (down 3-5 percent) as well as in Chile (down about 25 percent), the world's second largest producer. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)