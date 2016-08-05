Norway salmon prices seen flat at 57-59 crowns next week

OSLO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to stay flat next week at around 57-59 crowns per kilo following several weeks of declines, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

Prices have been sliding after being pushed up to record highs above 80 crowns per kilo in early July due to lower output during Norway's summer holiday.

"Prices for the biggest fish are rising somewhat while the rest is flat. In sum it's status quo and we expect average prices in Oslo next week of around 57-59, roughly the same as this week," one producer said.

An exporter also said he expected a stable market next week and predicted an average of 57 crowns per kilo.

Both the exporter and producer predicted rising production in the coming weeks and that prices could be pushed further down.

"We expect prices to fall slowly. If we manage 50 crowns, that is a good price," the exporter said.

Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply of salmon will fall by 5-9 percent in 2016 due to declining production in Norway (down 3-5 percent) as well as in Chile (down about 25 percent), the world's second largest producer. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)