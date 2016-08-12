Norway salmon price seen stable around 57-58 crowns next week

OSLO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to remain stable at around 57-58 crowns per kilo next week even though the country's crown currency has rallied in recent days, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

The price of salmon has dropped from record highs above 80 crowns per kilo in early July, when low output during Norway's summer holiday constrained supplies.

"Prices are surprisingly stable around 57-58 crowns on average per kilo when you take into account the strengthening of the crown," said a producer who declined to be named.

Prices are expected to decline in early autumn as volumes pick up, he added.

The crown currency has strengthened 2.6 percent against the euro since last Friday to a current level of 9.16.

An exporter of salmon confirmed prices of about 58 crowns on average per kilo.

"We expect prices to hold more or less stable throughout August. It looks like the big volumes could come a little later then we first thought, maybe not until September," he said.

Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply of salmon will fall by 5-9 percent in 2016 due to declining production in Norway (down 3-5 percent) as well as in Chile (down about 25 percent), the world's second largest producer. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)