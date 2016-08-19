Norway salmon price seen slipping to 54-55 crowns next week

OSLO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to drop 3-4 crowns to 54-55 crowns per kilo next week due to expectations of rising supply in coming weeks, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

One exporter predicted average salmon prices in Oslo of 54 crowns per kilo, with fish weighing 3-4 kilos selling for 51 crowns, 4-5 kilos for 53 crowns at 5-6 kilos for 58 crowns.

"We expect a lot more volume in the coming weeks, it should increase dramatically," he said, adding that volumes could reach 30,000 tonnes a week, almost double 16,386 tonnes last week.

"Prices should drop every week for the next six weeks," he added.

The exporter added he was concerned about already agreed contract prices of 55-60 crowns per kilo for the rest of year which could reduce consumption.

"We can't do anything about contract prices. Many places the consumer has to buy salmon at a high price even if the spot price drops," the exporter said.

One producer also expected a decline next week and predicted around 54-55 crowns per kilo in average against about 58 this week.

The producer said market sentiment was hit by negative analyses from brokers earlier this week, including from Nordea Markets which predicted a price drop of 40 percent and cut the sector to hold from buy.

"People expect lower prices, historically data from August, September and October show a drop in prices. We are more surprised that is has kept up so well", the producer said.

Prices has so far in 2016 been extremely high and hit a new record in July above 80 crowns per kilo due to low supply.

The third quarter has normally more volume and declining prices due to seasonal variations before it recovers in the run up to Christmas.

Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30-31 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Despite more volume from Norway in coming weeks companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply of salmon will fall by 6-7 percent in 2016 due to declining production in Norway as well as in Chile, the world's second largest producer. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Alister Doyle)