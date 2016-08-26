Norway salmon price seen mostly flat next week

OSLO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to remain stable around 55-56 crowns per kilo next week, two industry sources told Reuters on Friday, while a third one thought prices could fall 2-3 crowns.

"Prices are about the same as this week, 55-56 crowns for deliveries in Oslo," purchase manager John Hodnefjell in Coast Seafood told Reuters.

Hodnefjell said that more big fish was coming on the market and that the price gap between smaller and bigger fish had started to shrink.

"It's ideal for all of us that the market is more stable," Hodnefjell said.

Prices have so far in 2016 been extremely volatile and hit a new record in July above 80 crowns per kilo due to low supply. In recent weeks, however, they have been dropping with more supply made available.

"I am skeptical to those who predict a dive in prices. We have to look at the global supply. That is affecting us more than ever," Hodnefjell said.

One producer, who declined to be named, supported Hodnefjell's view that prices would stay flat at 55-56 crowns next week and predicted the biggest fish to be more expensive and the smaller fish cheaper.

"It seems the market is taking more volume at the same prices as this week", the producer said.

He added that it might be some more fish than expected in September and October because producers with high level of sea lice would slaughter the fish earlier than planned.

"Then they avoid expensive sea lice treatment, and yes, volumes will be higher, but then it will be lower later," the producer said.

A second exporter said prices should fell 2-3 crowns next week due to more volumes.

"Our figures show that it will be 3,000 tonnes more next week, so prices should go down 2-3 crowns but we have to wait some hours before we know," the exporter said.

Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30-31 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Despite more volume from Norway in coming weeks companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply of salmon will fall by 6-7 percent in 2016 due to declining production in Norway as well as in Chile, the world's second largest producer. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)