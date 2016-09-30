Norway salmon price seen rising to 56-57 crowns next week

OSLO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to rise to 56-57 crowns per kilo next week, driven by a surge in prices for the largest fish, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

An exporter, who declined to be named, said that the average price would be around two crowns higher than last week at 56-57 crowns per kilo, and that lower volumes probably would lead to even higher prices in the short term, which goes against the trend usually seen at this time of the year.

"Prices for fish from six kilos and above are soaring to 75 crowns (per kilo) for next week from around 60 this week, pulling the average price up," he added.

A salmon producer separately confirmed prices were rising, and was also surprised by the significant increase for the largest fish. He declined to give an average estimate due to the substantial variations in price for the different sizes.

Prices have been highly volatile so far in 2016 and hit a record in July above 80 crowns per kilo as supply fell while demand rose.

In recent weeks, however, prices have dropped as more fish were made available on the market.

Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30-31 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply of salmon will fall by 6-7 percent in 2016 due to declining production in Norway as well as in Chile, the world's second largest producer. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)