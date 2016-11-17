Norway's fisheries marketing agency agrees to cut funding

OSLO, Nov 17 (Reuters) -

* Norway's state-run Seafood Council, a marketing agency, said in a statement it agreed to cut the fees it charges from the industry

* Council's revenues are based on a tariff paid on seafood exported from Norway

* The tariff currently stands at 0.6 percent of the value of exports for salmon and trout, 0.5 percent for pelagic fish (herring and mackerel) and 0.75 percent for other species (shrimp, shellfish and white fish)

* Council proposed a new market tariff on salmon and trout at 0.4 percent, pelagic fish at 0.3 percent and 0.5 percent for shrimp, shellfish and white fish

* The proposals come in response to Norway's Industry and Fisheries Ministry which on Oct. 7 said it considered cutting the Seafood Council revenues for marketing salmon as demand now outperforms supply globally

* The Ministry had set a Nov. 17 deadline for feedback on the tariff level

* The Council also asked the ministry to consider changing the system to a fixed tariff in NOK per kilo from the current percentage-based tariff

* By the end of October Norway had exported seafood worth a record 74 billion Norwegian crowns ($8.75 billion) year-to-date, of which salmon was by far the biggest category ($1 = 8.4588 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)