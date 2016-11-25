Norway salmon price seen rising to 65-66 crowns next week

OSLO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The average price of Norwegian farmed salmon is expected to rise by around 2 crowns per kilo to 65-66 crowns next week as output may fall, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

In the current week, prices fell by about 3 crowns to 63-64 crowns per kilo, a somewhat larger-than-expected drop.

"It seems there will be less volume next week.... Prices are around 63-64 crowns this week while we expect a rise to 65-66 next week," a producer who declined to be named told Reuters.

He added that some exporters needed to buy fish to fulfil contract obligations and that this helped push prices higher.

A fish exporter said fish of 3-4 kilos rose to 65 crowns per kilo. 4-6 kilo fish had a stable price of 67 crowns, while there was a drop in the cost of the larger sizes.

"On average, 65-66 crowns seems reasonable for next week," the exporter said.

Prices have been volatile so far in 2016 and hit a record in July above 80 crowns per kilo as supply fell while demand rose. Prices then proceeded to fall to a level just above 50 crowns before rising again.

Starting in early December, prices normally show a seasonal upturn on strong demand ahead of the Christmas holiday season.

Production costs in Norway have risen sharply in recent years to around 30-31 crowns per kilo on average.

Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon.

Companies and analysts have predicted that the global supply of salmon will fall by 6-7 percent in 2016 due to declining production in Norway as well as in Chile, the world's second largest producer. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)