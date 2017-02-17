OSLO Feb 17 The average price of Norwegian
farmed salmon is seen flat to down 1 crown to 61-63 crowns per
kilo for deliveries in Oslo next week, industry sources told
Reuters on Friday.
"So far it's quiet, and prices diverge. In sum we expect
prices to be stable to slightly down, probably around 62-63
crowns in Oslo," said a producer who declined to be named.
An exporter said prices would probably drop by 1 crown.
"There's a price gap between producers and customers. So far
there are very few confirmed transactions. 3-4-kilo salmon trade
at 60 crowns, while salmon larger than 4 kilos trade at 61
crowns in Mid-Norway and Northern Norway," the exporter said.
For deliveries in Oslo you can add 1 crown on those prices
which means 61-62 crowns.
Both the producer and the exporter said wholesale prices
held up well in the face of price hikes by European retailers.
Supply constraints are expected to support prices in the
first half of 2017 before an expected increase in volumes later
in the year, Norwegian salmon farmers such as Marine Harvest
and Salmar recently said.
Since early January, prices have fallen from around 80
crowns per kilo. Still, earnings margins remain high by
historical standards, despite a sharp rise in production costs
in Norway in recent years to around 30-31 crowns per kilo.
Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading
producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar,
Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal
Salmon.
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)