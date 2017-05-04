OSLO May 4 Norway's Seafood Council said on Thursday:

** The value of Norwegian seafood exports fell by 7 pct in April vs April 2016; volumes were down 23 pct

** Jan-April export value rose by 8 pct to a total NOK 31 billion ($3.58 billion), while volumes are flat

** Says drop in April caused by weaker crown currency, higher price of salmon and the fact that the Easter holiday took place that month, while in 2016 it took place in March

** Salmon exports amounted to 60,000 tonnes in April at an overall value of NOK 4.9 billion, while the month's overall exports of seafood was valued at NOK 6.8 billion ($1 = 8.6519 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, Editing by Camilla Knudsen)