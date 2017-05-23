Mixed outcome for Norway fish farmers in preliminary report on growth

OSLO, May 23 (Reuters) -

** Norway commission's preliminary report on the spread of sea lice from fish farms to wild salmon was released on Tuesday, and will be updated in the autumn, Fisheries Ministry says

** The final report, which will include 2017 data, will determine in which of Norway's 13 fish farming regions producers will be allowed to raise their output, and where they will be prevented from doing so

** The greater the risk of sea lice spreading, the more restrictive regulators are expected to be with regards to allowing sea farm expansions

** Preliminary results:

** In region number 3, there is a high risk of sea lice spreading from fish farms to wild salmon

** In regions 1 and 8-13 the risk is low

** In regions 2 and 4-7 the risk is moderate

** The findings are so far uncertain for regions 4, 6, 10 and 12, and the 2017 data will be particularly important to determine the outcome in these areas, the ministry added

** Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon

** Link to Fisheries Ministry statement (in Norwegian): bit.ly/2qeLghN (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)