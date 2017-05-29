FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 3 months
Norway regulator rejects applications for 9 salmon development licenses
May 29, 2017 / 7:02 AM / in 3 months

Norway regulator rejects applications for 9 salmon development licenses

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 29 (Reuters) -

** The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries said in a statement it had rejected applications for salmon development licenses from fisheries companies Bremnes Seashore AS and Engesund Fiskeoppdrett AS

** Bremnes had applied for six development licences while Engesund had applied for three

** Development licences are part of an initiative by the Norwegian Industry and Fisheries Ministry to spur growth in Norway's salmon production

** To be awarded a license under the scheme, companies must show that their plans bring technological innovation while also adhering to strict environmental and animal welfare procedures (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

