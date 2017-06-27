OSLO, June 27 The volume of salmon in cages at
Norwegian fish farms, as measured by weight, was up by five
percent year-on-year in May, industry lobby Seafood Norway said
in a statement.
Also known under the term biomass, the quantity was
estimated at 589,000 tonnes of salmon, it added.
Seafood Norway represents about 500 Norwegian seafood
companies.
Big Norwegian salmon producers, including Marine Harvest
, Leroey, Grieg and Norway Royal
Salmon expect Norwegian export volumes to rise by
around 2 percent in 2017 after falling 5 percent in 2016.
Norway is the world's top salmon producer, followed by
Chile.
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)