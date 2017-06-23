OSLO, June 23 The price of Norwegian farmed
salmon could fall by up to 2 crowns per kilo to around 68-69
crowns for deliveries in Oslo next week, industry sources told
Reuters on Friday.
"Prices are flat, just below 70 crowns", one producer who
declined to be named told Reuters.
A fish exporter expected prices to fall by one or two
crowns.
"Prices are down a couple of crowns, on average 68 crowns
for deliveries in Oslo. It's a little bit difficult today.
Nevertheless prices are still very high, too high in our
opinion," the exporter said.
Prices peaked at around 80 crowns per kilo in early January
before dropping to 50 crowns, but have since rallied.
Norway is the world's top salmon exporter, and the share
price of listed farming companies depends heavily on changes in
the price of fish.
Production costs are at around 32-33 crowns per kilo.
Supply constraints are expected to support prices in the
first half of 2017 before an expected increase in volumes later
in the year.
Leading Norwegian producers include Marine Harvest,
Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood
and Norway Royal Salmon.
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)