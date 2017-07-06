UPDATE 2-Ford's China sales bounce back in June as tax impact fades
* Ford China sales up 15 pct in June to more than 100,000 vehicles
OSLO, July 6 Norway's Seafood Council said on Thursday:
** The value of Norwegian seafood exports rose by 7 pct in June vs June 2016, even as volumes were down 7 pct
** The month's overall exports of seafood valued at NOK 7.6 billion ($904.91 million)
** Jan-June export value rose by 9 pct to a total of NOK 46.3 billion, while volumes were up 4 pct
** Export value of salmon, the biggest category, rose 10 pct in June to NOK 5.4 billion while volumes were up only slightly
** Says average salmon price in June was NOK 68.8 per kilo compared to 65.36 crowns per kilo in June of 2016 ($1 = 8.3986 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
* Ford China sales up 15 pct in June to more than 100,000 vehicles
ZURICH, July 6 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening broadly unchanged at 8,950 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .