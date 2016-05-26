FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's fisheries minister warns against surge in salmon price
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 26, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

Norway's fisheries minister warns against surge in salmon price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 26 (Reuters) - A recent surge in the price of farmed salmon could damage the industry’s prospects, Norwegian Fisheries Minister Per Sandberg told a conference on Thursday.

“The price is actually beginning to become too high, and there is a risk of losing some markets,” he said. “I was recently in Sweden and this was a topic there.”

Prices recently hit records of around 70 Norwegian crowns per kilo, up from about 40 crowns a year ago as demand growth outstrips supply.

Norway is the world’s top producer of farmed salmon. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

