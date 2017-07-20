FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway delays startup of new system for salmon output growth by 2 weeks -ministry
July 20, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 3 hours ago

Norway delays startup of new system for salmon output growth by 2 weeks -ministry

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 20 (Reuters) -

** Norway's Ministry of Trade and Fisheries said on Thursday it had extended the deadline for reporting where a salmon production permit is valid for.

** New deadline is August 15, 2017 from an earlier view of August 1.

** The reporting is a part of the long-awaited rules for managing growth in salmon farming

** Expects now implementation of new system from October 15 2017.

Link to story from Ministry of Trade and Fishery (only in Norwegian):

here (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

