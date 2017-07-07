BRIEF-China Weaving Materials says unit enters framework supply agreement with Baoyuan
* Unit entered into framework supply agreement with Baoyuan in relation to supply of PSF by Xinyuan to Baoyuan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO, July 7 (Reuters) -
** Norway's Ministry of Trade and Fishery said the long-awaited rules for managing growth in salmon farming have now been finalised
** Says new system is ready to be launched in the autumn, which is in line with previous statements from the ministry
Link to story from Ministry of Trade and Fishery (only in Norwegian): bit.ly/2sO7xJz (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* SULEJMAN KRPIC IS BEING TRANSFERRED TO FK SLOBODA TUZLA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)