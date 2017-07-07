OSLO, July 7 (Reuters) -

** Norway's Ministry of Trade and Fishery said the long-awaited rules for managing growth in salmon farming have now been finalised

** Says new system is ready to be launched in the autumn, which is in line with previous statements from the ministry

Link to story from Ministry of Trade and Fishery (only in Norwegian): bit.ly/2sO7xJz (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)