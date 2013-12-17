Russia may ban salmon from unchecked Norway farms, not all imports

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russia may only ban salmon imports from Norwegian farms which it has not inspected, Russia’s Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS) said, playing down previous comment which indicated it could ban all Norwegian salmon imports.

VPSS was considering banning all salmon imports from Norway, the world’s largest exporter of salmon, as Russian inspectors were not let into some farms, VPSS said last week.

Norwegian authorities previously said Russian inspectors had been welcomed and that difficulties arose because they changed their plans “at the last minute”.

“Restrictions may be imposed in respect of farms which did not let our inspectors in,” Alexei Alekseenko, spokesman for VPSS, told Reuters. Limits may be imposed from Jan. 1, he added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Megan Davies)