RPT-Russian fish inspectors' plans were 'unrealistic' -Norway
December 12, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Russian fish inspectors' plans were 'unrealistic' -Norway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats for additional subscribers, no changes in text)

OSLO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russian inspectors who came to Norway to inspect salmon farms changed their plans “at the last minute” hence why they could not see everything they wanted, the Norwegian food authority told Reuters on Thursday.

“When the team arrived they wanted to visit completely different places than what was originally planned and agreed upon. This is a pattern that we see with all Russian inspections,” said Bjoern Roethe Knudsen, the official in charge of relations between Norway and Russia at the Norwegian Food Authority.

“The sum of their wishes has to be seen as quite unrealistic with the logistics that have to be put into place to transport 15 people around Norway in a week.”

The 10-day visit ended on Thursday, the authority said. It had not received official notification that a ban on Norwegian salmon exports to Russia could be imposed from January 1. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
