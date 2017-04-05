Norway seafood exports up 17 pct y/y in March -exports council

OSLO, April 5 (Reuters) - Norway's Seafood Council said on Wednesday: ** Norwegian seafood exports grew by 17 percent in March to 8.9 billion crowns ($1.04 billion) year-on-year ** Volumes decreased by 14 percent to 216,000 tonnes over the same period ** Norway exported 95,143 tonnes of salmon, the most popular type of fish sold, worth 6.3 billion crowns in March ** The value of salmon exports increased by 1.1 billion crowns, or 21 percent, year-on-year, while volume was up 11 percent. ** The average price for fresh whole salmon was 61.42 Norwegian crowns per kilo, up from 58.90 crowns in March 2016 ** Poland, France and the U.S. were the biggest importers of Norwegian salmon ** So far this year Norway has exported 636,000 tonnes of seafood, a decrease of 7 percent from the first quarter last year, at a value of 24.1 billion crowns, an increase of 13 percent ** Norway is the world's top exporter of salmon, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood

$1 = 8.5917 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche