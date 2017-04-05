FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Norway seafood exports up 17 pct y/y in March -exports council
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 5, 2017 / 6:05 AM / 5 months ago

Norway seafood exports up 17 pct y/y in March -exports council

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 5 (Reuters) - Norway's Seafood Council said on Wednesday: ** Norwegian seafood exports grew by 17 percent in March to 8.9 billion crowns ($1.04 billion) year-on-year ** Volumes decreased by 14 percent to 216,000 tonnes over the same period ** Norway exported 95,143 tonnes of salmon, the most popular type of fish sold, worth 6.3 billion crowns in March ** The value of salmon exports increased by 1.1 billion crowns, or 21 percent, year-on-year, while volume was up 11 percent. ** The average price for fresh whole salmon was 61.42 Norwegian crowns per kilo, up from 58.90 crowns in March 2016 ** Poland, France and the U.S. were the biggest importers of Norwegian salmon ** So far this year Norway has exported 636,000 tonnes of seafood, a decrease of 7 percent from the first quarter last year, at a value of 24.1 billion crowns, an increase of 13 percent ** Norway is the world's top exporter of salmon, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood

$1 = 8.5917 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.