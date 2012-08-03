Statoil says Snoehvit LNG plant back online

OSLO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Statoil’s Snoehvit LNG plant in the Barents Sea has been restarted after a three-week unplanned outage, the firm said on Friday.

“We have from now then resumed normal operations at the LNG plant in Hammerfest,” said Statoil spokesman Morten Eek, confirming Wednesday’s Reuters report.

The 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day gas liquefaction plant has been shut since July 10 after water leaked into the gas dryers.

It gets its gas from the Snoehvit gas field, where Statoil has a 33.53-percent stake.

The other partners in the field are GdF Suez (12 percent), Hess (3.26 percent), Total (18.40 percent), RWE Dea (2.81 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro.