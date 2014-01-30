FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's wealth fund to exclude 3 more firms on ethical grounds
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2014 / 8:22 AM / 4 years ago

Norway's wealth fund to exclude 3 more firms on ethical grounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Norwegian finance ministry has instructed for the second time the Nordic country’s $810 billion wealth fund to exclude Africa Israel Investments and its construction subsidiary Danya Cebus from its investments, it said on Thursday.

The firms were first excluded from the fund in 2010 on the recommendation of its ethics council as they were involved in the building of Israeli settlements in the West Bank. The fund was allowed again to invest in them last August.

A third company, Sesa Sterlite, India’s biggest zinc and aluminium maker and a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources , was also excluded from the fund. The fund cannot invest in Vedanta for ethical reasons and that now applies to its subsidiary.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.