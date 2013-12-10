RPT-Norway raises NOK 1.78 bln in telecom license auction

(Repeats to attach text to alerts, no changes in text)

OSLO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Norway has raised 1.78 billion crowns ($289.60 million) in a mobile broadband auction, the Nordic country’s Post and Telecommunications Authority said on Friday.

Sweden’s TeliaSonera will pay 627 million Norwegian crowns, Norway’s Telenor will pay 453 millions and TelcoData, a consortium led by unnamed telecoms investors, will pay 705 million crowns. ($1 = 6.1463 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)