FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Norway raises NOK 1.78 bln in telecom license auction
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
December 10, 2013 / 6:40 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Norway raises NOK 1.78 bln in telecom license auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach text to alerts, no changes in text)

OSLO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Norway has raised 1.78 billion crowns ($289.60 million) in a mobile broadband auction, the Nordic country’s Post and Telecommunications Authority said on Friday.

Sweden’s TeliaSonera will pay 627 million Norwegian crowns, Norway’s Telenor will pay 453 millions and TelcoData, a consortium led by unnamed telecoms investors, will pay 705 million crowns. ($1 = 6.1463 Norwegian kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.