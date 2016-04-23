FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway hotel, restaurant employees to go on strike
April 23, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Norway hotel, restaurant employees to go on strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 23 (Reuters) - About 3,500 employees at Norwegian hotels and restaurants will go on strike from Sunday morning after wage talks with employers failed, the LO confederation of trade unions said on Saturday.

The strike will affect about 350 restaurants and hotels, including one of the largest hotel chains in Norway, Thon Hotels , as well as some large hotels, such as Raddisson Blu Plaza and Clarion Hotel Royal Christiania in Oslo, Norwegian news agency NTB said.

The sharp weakening of the Norwegian crown currency due to slump in oil prices has benefited tourism industry, attracting more visitors to the Nordic country famous for its deep fjords and unspoiled nature. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Toby Chopra)

