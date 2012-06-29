Norway oil unions meet to decide on strike escalation

STAVANGER, Norway, June 29 (Reuters) - Leaders of three Norwegian oil workers’ unions met on Friday to discuss a possible escalation of a strike that has cut oil production by up to 18 percent and closed some natural gas output.

Unions face the task of pushing employers back to the negotiating table without triggering intervention by the government, which has powers to call an end to the dispute if it believes national interests are harmed.

“We will continue this conflict in a responsible manner, but at the same time our aim is to pressure our oponents to return to the negotiating table,” leader of the SAFE union Hilde Marit Rysst told Reuters ahead of the meeting.

Operator Statoil said late on Thursday that oil output was down by between 230,000 and 250,000 barrels per day. Oil union Industri Energi said the figure was about 290,000 barrels.

Norway produces about 1.6 million barrels of oil per day and is the world’s eighth largest exporter.

Unions had demanded wage increases, better overtime pay and the right to retire at 62, but the Norwegian oil industry association (OLF) has refused to negotiate pensions.

“Our goal is to get in place real negotiations,” SAFE leader Rysst said.

The government has the authority to step in to force a settlement because the sector accounts for a fifth of the Nordic nation’s gross domestic product and nearly half of its exports.

But it has said it will not intervene yet, raising the risk of a protracted strike. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by William Hardy)