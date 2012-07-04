Norway oil strike to continue after talks fail

OSLO, July 4 (Reuters) - A strike by Norwegian offshore oil sector workers which has delayed crude shipments from the world’s eighth-largest exporter is set to continue after a second round of talks with the oil industry failed on Wednesday.

“No, we have not reached a deal. The strike will continue,” said Leif Sande, head of Industri Energi, the largest of the three unions on strike.

The leader of the SAFE trade union said unions were prepared to strike for weeks. The unions are to meet on Friday to decide whether to escalate the strike further.