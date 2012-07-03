FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway oil unions to keep strike at same level
July 3, 2012 / 11:22 AM / 5 years ago

Norway oil unions to keep strike at same level

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STAVANGER, Norway, July 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian trade unions will not escalate the country’s ongoing oil and gas strike now, although they could do so at a later point, union leaders told Reuters on Tuesday.

They will meet again towards the end of the week to evaluate the situation, they said.

Now in its tenth day, the strike over pensions has cut daily Norwegian oil production by an estimated 13 percent and gas output by around four percent, and resulted in delays to crude shipments from the world’s eigth largest exporter.

Norway’s government has the power to force an end to strikes that it believes affect security or vital national interests, but has so far said the conflict should be resolved by the unions and the oil companies themselves.

The Norwegian Oil Industry Association (OLF), representing Statoil and other operators, could also declare a lockout, threatening a complete production shuttdown. This would virtually guarantee government intervention, but may poison future relations with trade unions.

