Norway oil industry body, unions to meet over strike
July 4, 2012 / 7:51 AM / in 5 years

Norway oil industry body, unions to meet over strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil industry association (OLF) and labour unions representing offshore oil workers are to meet on Wednesday afternoon to try to end an ongoing strike, OLF said.

“We are to meet today at 1500 (1300 GMT) at the state mediator’s office. We will try to find a solution to the strike,” Eli Ane Nedreskaar, a spokeswoman for OLF, told Reuters.

“We can find the solution if the unions can let go the pension issue, because we can’t give them extra pensions,” she added.

Now in its 11th day, the strike has cut daily Norwegian oil production by an estimated 13 percent and gas output by around 4 percent and has resulted in delays to crude shipments from the world’s eighth-largest exporter.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Keiron Henderson

