Norway union expects oil strike talks to be tough
July 4, 2012 / 8:22 AM / 5 years ago

Norway union expects oil strike talks to be tough

OSLO, July 4 (Reuters) - Norway labour union Industri Energi said it did not expect easy talks with employers, as meditation over an oil strike were to resume later on Wednesday.

“These negotiations will probably be uphill,” Leif Sande, the leader of the union, which represents more than half of 7,000 offshore workers on the Norwegian continental shelf, told Reuters.

“I am expecting that the employers will hold strong on their demands when we go into mediation later today,” he added.

The Norwegian oil industry association (OLF) and the trade unions are meeting at the state mediator’s office on Wednesday afternoon to try to put an end to the strike, now in its 11th day. (Reporting by Vegard Botterli)

