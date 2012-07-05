FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway oil industry calls lockout to end strike
#Energy
July 5, 2012 / 9:42 AM / 5 years ago

Norway oil industry calls lockout to end strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 5 (Reuters) - Norway’s oil industry decided to call a lockout of all workers on the Norwegian continental shelf to end an ongoing strike, the industry body said on Thursday.

“The conflict is deadlocked, and the demands (of labour unions) are unreasonable... Unfortunately, we see no other course than to notify a lockout,” the Norwegian oil industry association (OLF) said in a statement.

This means that 6,515 workers covered by the offshore pay agreements will be locked out from their workplaces with effect from midnight CET on July 10 (2200 GMT on July 9), it added. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)

