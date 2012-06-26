FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway strike to shut down additional Statoil platforms -union
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 26, 2012 / 10:52 AM / in 5 years

Norway strike to shut down additional Statoil platforms -union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 26 (Reuters) - Statoil intends to shut down three platforms in the North Sea that are connected to the Oseberg field centre, which is already shut due to the ongoing strike among Norwegian oil workers, one of the unions said on Tuesday.

The Veslefrikk and Brage platforms together represent a production of about 25,000 barrels of oil eqvivalent per day, plus small quantities of gas.

The Lederne union also said the Oseberg C platform, which is part of the previously announced shutdowns at Oseberg, would be completely closed.

Statoil declined to to comment. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.