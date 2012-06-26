Norway strike to shut down additional Statoil platforms -union

OSLO, June 26 (Reuters) - Statoil intends to shut down three platforms in the North Sea that are connected to the Oseberg field centre, which is already shut due to the ongoing strike among Norwegian oil workers, one of the unions said on Tuesday.

The Veslefrikk and Brage platforms together represent a production of about 25,000 barrels of oil eqvivalent per day, plus small quantities of gas.

The Lederne union also said the Oseberg C platform, which is part of the previously announced shutdowns at Oseberg, would be completely closed.

Statoil declined to to comment. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)