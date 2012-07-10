FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway unions stand by pension demands, but must wait 2 more yrs
July 10, 2012

Norway unions stand by pension demands, but must wait 2 more yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 10 (Reuters) - Norway oil unions said they stood by their demands for early retirement for offshore workers but that they would have to wait two years until any new strike could legally take place.

“We are not giving up the pensions issue,” Hilde Marit Rysst, leader of labour union SAFE, said on Tuesday.

The relationship between the oil industry and the unions are based on a master agreement setting the ground rules for conduct during negotiations and strikes, with negotiations on salaries and other contract-related matters coming up every two years.

“We are not going to give up, but now we have to wait another two years before we can take new actions legally,” said Leif Sande, leader of Industri Energi, the biggest of the three unions who went on strike on June 24.

Reporting by Vegard Botterli and Mia Shanley

