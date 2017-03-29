ESA approves Norway's $600 mln state aid to Hurtigruten for 2012-2019

OSLO, March 29 (Reuters) -
** The EFTA Surveillance Authority (ESA) has approved the compensation granted by Norway to Hurtigruten for operating a coastal ferry route between Bergen and Kirkenes from 2012 to 2019, ESA said in a statement on Wednesday
** ESA has cleared the NOK 5,120 million ($600.48 million) agreement for the period 2012–2019
** After receiving two complaints, ESA opened a formal investigation of the agreement in December 2015
** Hurtigruten receives the compensation from Norway in order to perform daily sailings throughout the year with calls at 34 ports
** The EEA Agreement permits public service compensation for services of general economic interest not provided by the market – such as the Bergen-Kirkenes coastal route
** After investigating, ESA has not found clear evidence of over-compensation and cross-subsidization
** Norwegian media recently reported that private equity firm TDR Capital plans an initial public offering of Hurtigruten
