a year ago
Norway's wealth fund sees less Brexit-related uncertainty in real estate
October 7, 2016 / 8:41 AM / a year ago

Norway's wealth fund sees less Brexit-related uncertainty in real estate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund now faces less uncertainty in valuing its British commercial real estate portfolio, after a surge in uncertainty following the Brexit vote in late June, the fund's deputy chief executive said on Friday.

"The uncertainty our evaluators saw at the end of the second quarter is now gone, so we can apply the valuations they set," Trond Grande told a news conference. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

