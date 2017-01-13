FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 13, 2017 / 2:45 PM / 7 months ago

Norway wealth fund expands partnership with Britain's Crown Estate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund and Britain's Crown Estate have expanded their partnership by buying a leasehold for a retail and office property in central London, the Norwegian fund said in a statement on Friday.

The Regent Street partnership, in which the fund owns a 25 percent stake, already owned the 10 Piccadilly building, but paid 129 million pounds ($156.66 million) for a 68-year leasehold interest, and will now manage the property directly.

The seller was Standard Life Assurance Limited, it added. ($1 = 0.8235 pounds) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

